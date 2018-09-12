Season 5 of Power ended with a bang… literally!

The popular Stars drama ended it’s season with quite a cliff hanger. Kanan (50 Cent) was killed off on episode 8 (click HERE if you missed that) and now it seems that we lost another character during the season finale.

But wait… things aren’t what they seem!

Details below…

Did Angela Vasquez (Lela Loren) die from the bullet that Tommy meant for Ghost? Or Nah?

The debate has continued for the past 5 days now online and off but Courtney A. Kemp, the show’s creator and executive producer has put speculations to rest.

Kemp recently hit the ‘gram to reveal that Angela would definitely be returning for season six.

Wow! Power gets better and better every season!

Now the debate can begin about how Angela recovers from her wounds and how Ghost is going to handle Tommy!