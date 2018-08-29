Thousands of fans paid their respects to Aretha Franklin and several of her peaceful images have gone viral.

As previously reported, Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mourners lined up around Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history to see the Queen of Soul one final time before she is laid to rest.

Photos + video below…

Many feel that time image of Franklin in her coffin was disrespectful, however it was the family’s wishes to share the image.

Via press release:

Proving to be a diva down to the very end, Aretha’s coffin is solid bronze with a 24 karat gold plate exterior. She is surrounded by hundreds of roses in hues of pink, Aretha’s favorite color. INSIDE EDITION has learned that whenever she’d order flowers at home, they would always be a shade of pink. The official photo of Aretha in the coffin swept the internet on Tuesday. Her longtime publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells INSIDE EDITION in a statement: “The family of Aretha Franklin wanted to take a respectful photo to share with her millions of fans around the world who could not attend the viewing.” Her funeral will be live streamed and broadcast to the world.

Franklin’s red dress was chosen because she’s an honorary member of sorority Delta Sigma Theta, she also wore bright red Christian Louboutin heels.

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin