Super producer Jermaine Dupri hit the net recently with an image that has even his closet friends perplexed.

The So So Def founder hinted at a “confession” of sorts by posting an image of himself holding a Caucasian infant with the simple caption “#3”.

Is Dupri, the father of two daughters, hinting that he’s spawned a third offspring?

# 3 A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT

Aside from being one of hip hop’s most legendary hit-makers, JD is also the proud father of daughters Shaniah and Jalynn.

Bryan Michael-Cox, Johnta Austin, Tiny Harris from Xscape, Swizz Beats, Quest Love and Teddy Riley were among the many celebs who offered their congratulatory comments to Dupri’s post:

What are your thoughts about Jermaine Dupri’s cryptic post?