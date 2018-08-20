Super producer Jermaine Dupri hit the net recently with an image that has even his closet friends perplexed.
The So So Def founder hinted at a “confession” of sorts by posting an image of himself holding a Caucasian infant with the simple caption “#3”.
Is Dupri, the father of two daughters, hinting that he’s spawned a third offspring?
Details below…
Aside from being one of hip hop’s most legendary hit-makers, JD is also the proud father of daughters Shaniah and Jalynn.
However, his post has led many to believe that he’s now a father yet again.
Bryan Michael-Cox, Johnta Austin, Tiny Harris from Xscape, Swizz Beats, Quest Love and Teddy Riley were among the many celebs who offered their congratulatory comments to Dupri’s post: