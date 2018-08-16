UPDATE: Asian Women Involved In Racial Incident At Overdrive Lounge Has Been FIRED + Porsche Issues Statement…

The disturbing incident that occurred at the Overdrive Lounge in Atlanta has gone viral and the woman involved has been terminated from her position at Porsche.

As previously reported, a group of African-American party-goers celebrating a friend’s birthday were rudely interrupted by an Asian woman and her Caucasian friends who felt it would be funny to taunt the group by sitting in their section uninvited.

When asked to move, she responded with expletives and oddly enough, the enraged partygoers were the one’s who were soon ejected from the lounge.

The lounge received a ton of backlash after video of the incident went viral and now the woman has reportedly been terminated from her job and Porsche, who owns the property where the lounge is located, has responded publicly.

The Asian woman who harassed a group of Black patrons at the Overdrive Lounge in Solis Two Porsche Drive, Atlanta, Georgia last week, has been identified as Sonya Pate and she has been terminated from her job because of her actions.

Tariq Nasheed discovered the woman’s identity yesterday and confirmed that she was a Porsche employee.

The woman who harassed a group of Black patrons at the Overdrive Lounge in Solis Two Porsche Drive, Atlanta, Georgia last week, is named Sonya Pate. And she is actually an employee of @Porsche . No wonder the staff there ALLOWED this woman to racially harass customers pic.twitter.com/GFrEzKja3E — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 14, 2018

Porsche soon responded after receiving a ton of backlash with the following statement via Twitter:

Porsche Cars North America is saddened & sorry to learn about the incident at the Solis hotel- next door to Atlanta Experience Center. We are especially sorry it involved a woman associated with a Porsche dealer. Porsche does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

The automaker also issued a formal statement about the incident today and notes that the woman involved has been terminated from her position at the company:

Meanwhile, the manager at Overdrive Lounge is still employed (for now).

Apparently, @Solis2PorscheDr plans to release this statement. THIS IS ALL A LIE. We did in fact have a reservation that was made 2 MONTHS in advance. No one who was actually involved in the incident was called and apologized to. @Porsche pic.twitter.com/e0li5bOryK — Kodili (@_Kodilichukwu) August 14, 2018