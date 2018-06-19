Wait… What?!? Tip Admits His Kids Aren’t ‘Rocking With Him’ Amidst Current Cheating Scandal… (VIDEO)

Over the weekend, rapper T.I. was caught smacking the booty of his ALLEGED new side-chick.

[READ: BUSTED?!? T.I. ALLEGEDLY Caught Creeping With ‘Greenleaf’ Actress… (VIDEO)]

Well in the midst of the latest cheating scandal, the popular entertainer admits that at least two of his kids aren’t speaking to him right now.

Details below…

During an interaction with fans streamed live on Instagram T.I. admits sons King and Major were with their mom and ain’t “rocking with him right now.” He then goes into a rant about being there for them anyway, stating:

“A yo look! No matter what brah! Wherever you at, I don’t give damn bout that gossip y’all talking bout! Whenever anybody need me I’m there!”

Full video: