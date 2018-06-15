Welp… y’all can finally put all those rumors about Rickey Smiley being romantically linked to Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The radio personality recently responded to a viral story about his love life referring to as a ‘boldfaced lie’ and says he’s tired of all these blawgs tryna ruin his reputation!!

Details below…

Rickey Smiley recently revealed that he has NEVER told any media outlet, friend, employee or anyone that he and Porsha Williams are dating, despite reports of the contrary.

Smiley also says that he’s been more careful about who he poses with at Atlanta events because photographers apparently set him up to be talked about on the blawgs.

This is why I refuse to attend any events in Atlanta. Anything you do… anybody you take a picture with you’re in blogs! You’re either coupled up… if you take a picture with a man, now you are gay, take a picture with a woman and you with her, take a picture with a program director and you about to leave your station and go to his station; take a picture with a little person then you obsessed with little people.

Apparently being linked to the stunning reality star is taking a toll on Smiley’s active social life, as he states:

What they don’t understand it takes an effect on people’s lives when you put out things that are simply not true. Porsha and I have a great working relationship and we are friends. People would like to see us together but she has her thing going on and I have my thing going on.

Smiley also throws a bit of shade to the unethical blawgs who ran with the story about him dating the stunning reality star, stating:

Anybody you shake hands with you are in blogs. If you need real content just reach out and do a real interview. I will not go anywhere in Atlanta with this negative media. Blogs [are] trying to ruin your brand and reputation just because they are thirsty for content. (source)

So…. blawgs are trying to ruin Rickey Smiley’s reputation by insinuating that he’s dating a beautiful woman? Ummmmkay. I guess.

For the record, Smiley also has blog of his own where he shares similar stories about celebrity news and gossip.

What are your thoughts about Rickey Smiley’s statements?