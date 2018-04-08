OPEN POST: #RHOA Season 10 Reunion Show Fashions: Who ‘Slayed’ the Best? (PHOTOS)

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs tonight (Sunday, April 8, 2018) and in honor of their drama-filled girls trip, the ‘wives’ were given the task of serving Barcelona glam.

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 10 Finale ‘Nightmare on Peachtree Street’ + Watch Full Video…]

Each ‘wife’ chose a bold color that embodied the romance and charisma of Spain traditions and as always, the choices have come with a bit of criticism.

Personally, I’m loving the color choices but I’m going to leave it to you guys to determine who all “slayed” and who looked “delayed”.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Cynthia and Nene both chose RED for their festive attire.

Nene Leakes

Cynthia Bailey

Porsha Williams decided to embrace her “Princess of THOTlandia” title.

Kandi Burruss glowed in GOLD.

For her final RHOA reunion, Sheree shed her sweats for a satin gown paired with a Gucci belt

[READ: PEACH SNATCHED! Sheree Whitfield FIRED From #RHOA After Season 10 Reunion… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

Eva Marcille rocked her baby bump in a neutral color.

‘Friend of the Show’ Marlo even strutted in the get the party started…

Which ‘HOUSEWIFE” do you think ‘SLAYED’ their reunion show look the best?

PHOTOS: Bravo/Instagram