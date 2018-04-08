Boo’d Up: Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Party With Nipsey Hustle, 2Chainz & More… (PHOTOS)

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci were all smiles as they hit the Atlanta club scene Friday night.

The cute couple joined Nipsey Hustle as he played host to Gold Room’s notorious weekly event which is sponsored by AG Entertainment.

Other notables in attendance included 2 Chainz, Cyhi the Prynce, London on The Track and more.

Photos below…

Reginae and YFN Lucci arrive to the Gold Room.

Young love!

Nipsey Hustle arrives with his entourage

Nipsey Hustle strikes a pose.

2Chainz arrives

2Chainz & Nipsey Hustle

Alex Gidewon (AG Entertainment) poses with 2Chainz, YFN Lucci, Nipsey Hustle, London and Cyhi.

What are your thoughts about this selection of club shots?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics