Tyrone Hankerson, Jr., the Howard University student alleged to be involved in financial aid fraud, has lawyered up and is preparing to sue the University.

Hankerson has been the talk of social media since it was revealed that he’d received at least $429,000 in financial aid from the HBCU.

Now, the law student is reportedly planning to file a $10 million dollar lawsuit against the university for “leaking” his financial records.

Accused embezzler Tyrone Hankerson, Jr. spoke with Roland Martin a few days ago about the Howard University financial aid scandal and in the video below, Hankerson (joined by his attorney, James Walker) explains why and how he received the massive amount of financial aid funds.

Hankerson is accused of stealing $429,000 from funds earmarked for financial aid and says that since the story was first published, his life has been a living hell.

The HU student has become a viral sensation on social media as many have mocked him by circulating pictures of what appears to be a very lavish lifestyle. Hankerson has several photos online rocking designer clothing, wearing furs, basking on beaches and traveling overseas.

He has since deactivated all of his social media accounts, but of course that means absolutely nothing on the internet as several photos are still circulating online of Hankerson living his best life with expensive clothes, trips and designer bags.

Whatever the case, Hankerson is afraid that all of the attention will cause backlash since he’s still a Howard University student.

It’s been an extremely difficult time as you can imagine. I am trying to remain optimistic about this situation although it has been a challenge, particularly about going to class worrying about safety and welfare concerns.

For the record, Hankerson will graduate from Howard Law School May 12th.

In the interview, Hankerson’s attorney noted that it was a privacy violation to release Tyrone’s financial records (as if that would eradicate any possible wrongdoing on Tyrone’s part).

Now there are reports that the HU student will file a $10 million dollar lawsuit against Howard for “privacy violations”.

Meanwhile, there have been several peaceful protests at the university as students question how one student could obtain so much assistance.