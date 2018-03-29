Rapper Fabolous is in hot water with New Jersey authorities after a domestic dispute with his baby mama turned violent.

The 40 year old entertainer, whose real name is John David Jackson, is now facing several felony charges after turning himself in to authorities.

Details below…

According to the NY Daily News, Brooklyn-born rapper was arrested in New Jersey following an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on Wednesday (March 28, 2018).

The hip hop artist turned himself in to Englewood authorities at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and was hit with a pair of criminal charges: third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree terroristic threats.

While authorities did not reveal the identity of the victim of the alleged incident, TMZ reports the arrest occurred after Fabolous assaulted his longtime on again/off again girlfriend, reality star Emily B.

The rapper’s attorney told Billboard, “I’ve known Fab close to 20 years and believe he is incapable of engaging in the alleged conduct.”

