Boo’d Up: Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Make it ‘Instagram Official’… (PHOTOS)

Reginae, daughter of hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, and star of the WETv reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and her boyfriend, rapper YFN Lucci, have made their relationship ‘Instagram Official’.

YFN Lucci posted the image above with the caption, ‘HER SMILE #PRICELESS’.

The pair were absolutely glowing as they were crowned king and queen of Atlanta’s InstaGala, a “grown-up prom” event held this past weekend.

Photos below…

The couple posed for “prom” pictures and totally took over the event with their lavish attire.

“Y’all know Ion play fair😏” wrote Reginae in an Instagram post displaying her long black gown.

The ‘royal’ couple were chosen as prom king and queen and the pair walked away with the crowns.

Many have noted the couple’s age gap… Reginae is 19 while YFN is 27, but she’s grown in the eyes of the law and if her parents are cool with it, who are we to judge?

Coincidentally, the rapper is eight years older than Reginae and eight years younger than her famous father, Lil Wayne, who’s 35.

What are your thoughts about this hip hop love affair?