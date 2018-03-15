[FLASHBACK: Cardi B.’s Camp Confirms Pregnancy… ]
The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapstress is actually farther along than we all thought recent reports have revealed when she’s expected to give birth.
Details below…
TMZ recenlty revealed Cardi’s expected due date, stating:
…the rapper’s due the first week of July and will be close to 7 months pregnant with Offset’s kiddo when she takes the stage next month at Coachella.
The gossip site further reveals:
Our sources say Cardi plans to remain in work mode until she pops. For example, we’re told she’s spent the last 2 weeks buried in the studio to complete her debut album. She also fully intends to go on tour with Bruno Mars in September … a whopping 2 months after giving birth to her first child.