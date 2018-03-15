Cardi B has been doing a great job hiding her baby bump but her “camp” confirmed suspicions last month.

[FLASHBACK: Cardi B.’s Camp Confirms Pregnancy… ]

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapstress is actually farther along than we all thought recent reports have revealed when she’s expected to give birth.

Details below…

Cardi B is reportedly going to work until she pops and will even be taking the stage next month at Coachella.

TMZ recenlty revealed Cardi’s expected due date, stating:

…the rapper’s due the first week of July and will be close to 7 months pregnant with Offset’s kiddo when she takes the stage next month at Coachella.







The gossip site further reveals:

Our sources say Cardi plans to remain in work mode until she pops. For example, we’re told she’s spent the last 2 weeks buried in the studio to complete her debut album. She also fully intends to go on tour with Bruno Mars in September … a whopping 2 months after giving birth to her first child.

What are your thoughts about Cardi B’s expected drop date?