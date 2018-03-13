R.I.P.: Craig Mack, ‘Bad Boy’ Rapper, Dead At 46…

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of rapper Craig Mack this morning.

The 46 year old entertainer, who was best known for his signature vocals on the Bad Boy hit ‘Flava in Ya Ear,’ died in Walterboro, South Carolina yesterday (Monday, March 13, 2018).

Details below…

According to Associated Press, the news was confirmed by Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, who revealed that Mack appeared to have died heart failure at his home in South Carolina, where he’d moved in recent years,

News of Mack’s passing had tributes pouring in from all over social media.

A post shared by Wanja // I still Love H.E.R. (@istillloveher.de) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

Alvin Toney, Mack’s producer on his debut album, Project: Funk Da World, had a chance to see the late rapper last week as he worked on a documentary about the star.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Toney told The Daily News. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.” “God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine,” Toney added, explaining that Mack had been ill for some time. “He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

The Brentwood, Long Island, native — who found fame on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label with 1994’s “Flava in Ya Ear” — traded in the music industry for a life of faith — working at his local place of worship, the Overcomer Ministry Church, according to the Daily News.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.

R.I.P. Craig Mack