OPEN POST: #GagOrder Khia Drags Drag Queen TS Madison For Bashing Black Women… (VIDEO) #TheQueensCourt #QCDocket

Another day, another Khia and/or TS Madison post.

Mr. Hinton was dragged unmercifully yesterday after he tried to ‘drag’ me online with his ‘REAL WOMEN’ with ‘stank puss’ commentary.

Needless to say, Madison’s impromptu roast and gag didn’t sit well with many “Real Women” and even quite a few gay men who reached out to Khia to add Mr. Timonthy Hinton to the docket.

I’ve gotten a lot of supportive DM’s and emails over the past few days and I’d like to personally say thank you to those of you who have been following this drama.

TS Madison is the master of deception. He even had me fooled until I was faced with intimidation from his “camp” and harassing phone calls after his “manager” intentionally placed my phone number on line.







Several members of the LGBT community have also reached out to me in support after Mr. Hinton’s disgusting display of misogyny. Apparently Timothy Hinton is finally being seen for who HE really is.

That being said, at the request of ‘we the people,’ Khia Shamone added her former Queens Court co-host to the docket during her GAG ORDER Monday night web show last night.

Case closed.

This profound comment was posted earlier on my YouTube channel.

What are your thoughts about Khia’s latest ‘drag’ of TS Madison?