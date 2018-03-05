NEWSFLASH! Usher Raymond just got a new tattoo.

The 39-year-old married father of 2 has been going through somewhat of a midlife crises these days as he remains tight lipped about rumors and lawsuits stemming from allegations he spread an STD to several woman (and at least one man).

[READ: Usher’s $20 Million Dollar Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed… ]

To calm his nerves, the aging crooner recently got some new ink on his neck.

Photos of Usher’s latest tattoo below…

Usher recently enlisted the services of celebrity tattoo artist, Dr Woo for a ‘mystical’ new image to add to his tattoo collection.

The singer chose a lotus design with an open eye surrounded by circles and stars.







The final product…

‘Meanings. Tough spot but fun one, thank you @usher,’ tattoo artist Doctor Woo wrote in his caption.

What do you think of Usher’s new ink?

Hot? or Nah?

Photos: Instagram