T.I. Calls Off Boycott of Atlanta’s Houston’s Restaurants…

NEWSFLASH!! Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris has officially called off the boycott of Houston’s Restaurants.

The popular rapper was among several Atlanta area celebrities and Atlanta residents who called for a boycott of the popular eatery last October alleging the restaurant systematically discriminated against Black patrons.

[FLASHBACK: Houston’s Restaurant Accused of Discrimination… (VIDEOS) #BoycottHoustons]

Well apparently T.I. and Houston’s have come to some sort of agreement.

Last October, Tip vowed to use his influence to restrict the restaurant’s cash flow of African American dollars, stating “If they don’t like us, it’s fine. But they WILL respect this bankroll.”

[FLASHBACK: T.I. Joins 2nd Week of Protests Against Houston’s Restaurants… #BOYCOTTHOUSTONS]

TMZ reports that since that time, the popular rapper/actor/entrepreneur has reportedly held several meetings with executives of the restaurant and he was assured that there will no longer be any issues with the dress code.







As previously reported, the popular restaurant chain was also accused of discriminating against large parties of black people.

No word yet on if Tip’s meetings had any effect on those claims, however the rapper revealed that the restaurant has also vowed to hire more minorities.