GAG ORDER: Khia Shares Nicki Minaj Story + Drags TS Madison (Again)… (VIDEO) #GAGOrder #TheQueensCourt

Another day, another Queens Court saga.

Khia hit the net last night for another installment of her ‘Gag Order’ web series and shared her side of the story about Nicki Minaj’s involvement in The Queens Court.

As you know, Khia decided to go ‘solo dolo’ after walking away from her former co-host TS Madison and his camp full of ‘messy sissies’.

[READ: Queens Court Drama! Khia Says She’s NEVER Going Back + TS Madison Lied About Trademark Timeline… ]

The ‘next caller’ rapstress spent about 30 minutes on the QC topic, referring to the trans entertainer as ‘MANNDIE’ and even called her ex-friend an uninformed groupie with size 12 16 hands.

Video below…

In the video above, Khia basically confirms what I’ve been saying for weeks about TS Madison and her camp being shady with the business dealings.

[READ: Khia Address Queens Court Drama + TS Madison Responds… (VIDEOS)]

Apparently when TS Madison said that Nicki Minaj was on board, Minaj had contacted Khia first. Khia says in her video above, that Minaj was a huge fan of hers after Khia dragged Remy Ma’s diss track and said she was ‘team papoose.’

Khia says that Nicki was being ‘messy’ by trying to follow her on all social media platforms and she reached out to Khia several times, but the ‘my neck my back’ rapper paid her dust.

Since Khia was unresponsive, Minaj decided to follow TS Madison.

Khia says that TS Madison was starstruck and willing to do whatever and Khia wasn’t feeling Nicki Minaj being involved in their business matters. I’m sure Khia feels this way because she’s been in the industry for years and has seen first hand how some ideas can be stolen.

For the record, all of that happened WAY before Khia walked out on that awkward Mo’Nique interview.

Whatever the case, the opportunity could have been great but I understand her hesitation about working with T.S. Madison’s crew because trust is a must when it comes to business matters.







Khia also says that it’s not right for the gay mafia to target her now, just because she chooses not to work with a transgendered person.

What was once a fun weekly show filled with ‘roasts and gags’ has turned into an online battle between the gays and the straights… and honestly, it’s not that serious!

Trans women are mad at me for calling TS Maddison a “he” while TS Madison was bragging about his penis and being both man and woman. At this point, I’ll just call his entire camp ‘stunt queens’ because that’s what they appear to be to me.

[READ: Who Owns The Queens Court Trademark? Khia Says TS Madison Stole It + Madison Responds… (VIDEO)]

I’m totally over the situation at this point…

Maybe it was for the best that Khia and TS Madison parted ways. Hopefully they both will be able to bounce back because it’s a wrap for ‘The Queens Court’ as it used to be.

What are you guys thoughts on this ongoing ‘Queens Court’ / ‘Gag Order’ situation?