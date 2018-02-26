RHOA Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton Dish Dirt on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’… (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

It was a ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ takeover on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ last night (Feb. 25).

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the featured guest and she also brought along the show’s resident d-list character Marlo Hampton, who has been quite instrumental in adding a bit of comic relief this season.

Nene speaks about this season’s dramatic ‘roachgate’ scandal and her thoughts about Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She also offers her take on Porsha Williams and whether they will ever be the friends they used to be.

In addition to the two featured guests, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey even came along for support.

In case you missed it, photos + video from Nene & Marlo’s WWHL appearance below…

A WWHL caller asks #RHOA ‘Wife NeNe Leakes how she felt about Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s husband Kroy going on the girls trip and NeNe also says how she is able to trust Marlo Hampton.

Housewife NeNe Leakes from #RHOA tells a WWHL caller if she and Porsha Williams will ever be as close as they used to be and NeNe gives an optimistic outlook.

A WWHL caller asks NeNe Leakes how she will react to seeing Kim Zolciak-Biermann at the #RHOA Reunion since she and Kim are on shaky ground.







During a gamelet, Andy Cohen asks Marlo Hampton from #RHOA to clear up some mysteries about herself including what she does for a living and the most expensive thing a man has gifted her.

What are your thoughts about Nene & Marlo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live appearance?

During the After Show, Marlo Hampton from #RHOA talks about her dynamic with Housewife Kandi Burruss, who is in the Clubhouse audience, and she and Kandi share a tense moment about trust.