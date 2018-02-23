Producer Mickey “MempHitz” Wright, will be appearing on the 5th season of Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Wright will reportedly be addressing his father’s tragic death as well as his legal struggles and relationship issues (Wright is the ex-husband of reality star, Toya Wright).

Former Love & Hip Hopper Hazel E. will also be featured on the new season, as she addresses her issues with and controversial remarks about darker skinned women.

Check out the extended trailer below…

Season 5 of Iyanla: Fix My Life premieres Saturday, March 3, at 9/8c on OWN.

Will you be tuned in to see Iyanla “Fix” MempHitz and Hazel E.?