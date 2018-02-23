Another day, another celebrity break up.

This time, it’s Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband Duane Martin who are now parting ways after 22 years of happily wedding bliss.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Tisha, who played Martin Lawrence’s wife in the ’90s hit, filed divorce documents in L.A. Wednesday (Feb. 25) against her husband Duane Martin.

Tisha released the following statement when asked about the news:

After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.

The couple married in 1996 and have two sons together, Ezekiel and Xen..

On a related note, Tisha “made up” with Martin Lawrence a few weeks back and agreed to participate in a reboot of the popular 90’s sitcom and many were wondering how she could publicly forgive someone who sexually harassed her on the job.

Industry insiders once speculated that Duane’s jealously had a lot to do with Tisha’s accusations of sexual harassment against her former co-star.

What are your thoughts about this celebrity break up?