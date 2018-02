Wendy Williams made a special announcement recently… she’s taking a bit of time off work.

Williams addressed her Graves’ disease diagnosis and told her studio audience that she needs some rest and relaxation.

My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation…I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.