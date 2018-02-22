MORE Queens Court Drama: Khia Says She’s NEVER Going Back + TS Madison Lied About Trademark Timing… (VIDEO)

This ‘Queens Court’ drama has sucked dayum near everyone in and I’m totally here for it.

Khia went live last night from the video shoot for ‘Next Caller’ and TS Madison was no where in sight.

If you’ve been keeping up with the ongoing saga, Khia has stated numerous times that she’s down with the show because TS Madison and all the “punks and sissies” around her were sketchy and TS Madison responded in kind.

Khia also addressed the situation this past Monday night, during her new ‘Gag Order’ show and again, TS Madison responded and brought out a whole bunch of ‘receipts’ to validate what he was saying (but I saw right through the facade).

Now, Khia has confirmed what I already felt about the situation and as if on cue, TS Madison’s ‘business manager’ has responded as well.

Khia hit the net yesterday while she was filming the ‘Next Caller’ video and shared even more light on why she separated ways with TS Madison.

In the video above, Khia briefly addresses the Queens Court Drama and states that “the casket closed” on the matter as far as she’s concerned. Khia says she’s NEVER going to do business with TS Madison and even says that it’s a wrap for the live show.

Khia also addresses TS Madison’s business sense and says “that’s why I didn’t want you as a business partner, you TALK TOO MUCH!’

I already told y’all… Khia is not here for all the ‘messy sissies’ who have inserted themselves in the popularity of The Queens Court and unfortunately TS Madison and her entire crew is proving my point.

When TS Madison responded to Khia with her “receipts”, she noted that a YouTuber had treatened to snatch their brand, so she decided to trademark it. Well apparently THAT was a lie (Maury voice).

As previously reported, TS Madison purchased the trademark in her defunct company’s name on January 29, 2018, but oddly enough, the video she reference was made on February 7th.

[Sidebar: Somebody’s lying… and it’s starting to look like it’s TS Madison’s camp. But I digress.]

Now that the ‘My Neck My Back’ rapper has called it quits, all of a sudden she’s being labeled as “homophobic”? Sure… ok sis.

I’m not saying that Khia hasn’t said a BUNCH of things that can be seen as problematic, but I find it odd that those things weren’t an issue when TS Madison and all her lGBTQ friends and promoters were benefitting from them.

Now that Khia has said she doesn’t trust TS Madison and walked out, it seems that all those were were cashing out from The Queens Court’s clicks and views are all feeling some kinda way.

TS Madison’s manager, Giovanni Mack aka “Gio” went live last night and Madison was posted up in the comments section cheering him on. From the outside looking in, all I see is a bunch of gay men ganging up on this one black woman simply because she chooses to take her talents elsewhere.

In his video, Gio claims that Khia is hard to deal with, homophobic for calling out Funky Dineva, and says that she was ‘nothing’ before them. He even goes on to note how her social media numbers escalated during their partnership.

As Khia said in the video above: “If you ‘made’ me, make another one.”

[Sidebar: Social media numbers are empty indications of popularity. Especially since it’s a well-known fact that they can be purchased… but I digress.]

Many even asks Gio about the trademark issue, and he never addresses it. He goes on with the narrative that Khia is homophobic and never gave any money then rants for a while about how she owes advertisers monies she’s been paid.

It’s way too messy and the “business manager” taking it to the net it way too much!

I get why the FANS of the popular web show are upset, but you have to ask yourself, why is TS Madison, her business manager and all of their LGBTQ promoters and friends so angry if they can still ‘secure the bag’ without Khia? Is it because “the bag” just walked out the door?

Seriously, who’s really the “money maker” in the situation if Khia and her ratchet music isn’t there?

This battle clearly isn’t over, and since Khia says she’s going to address it on Monday, I’ll be here to break it all down and speculate.

What do you guys think about this ongoing Queens Court Drama?