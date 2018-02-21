NEWSFLASH!! Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport hit social media with a very special flight announcement.

With the rise of ‘Black Panther’ everyone wants to head to Wakanda and the ATL Airport is the first to begin offering non-stop flights to the fictional country.

Details below…

The journey from ATL to Wakanda is complete with fufu and yams and the in-flight movie is T’Challa To America.

Sure, we’re all aware that Wakanda is a fictional country, but it’s okay to dream!

Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms even got in on all the fun:

Of course the world’s busiest and most efficient airport flies direct to #Wakanda . It is ATL! pic.twitter.com/4xr3Dqpoo2 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) February 21, 2018

Are your ready to book your flight to Wakanda?