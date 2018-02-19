Last fall, Oprah Winfrey spoke with 14 Michigan voters, seven of whom voted for Donald Trump and she sat down with the voters again to get their thoughts on Trump’s first year in office.

Apparently Trump didn’t like what he heard when he watched his former supporters on 60 minutes last night.

Details below…

Donald Trump hit the tweets to address Oprah Winfrey, and referred to the successful media mogul as “very insecure” in his latest online rant. Trump also calls Winfrey’s recent follow up interviews about his presidency “biased and slanted”:

Oprah followed up with a panel of 14 voters she interviewed in fall of 2017, half who voted for Trump and half who didn’t, to see what they thought of the president’s recent actions — including his alleged comments about shithole countries, his inflammatory tweets, and the state of the country on the world’s stage.

As you know, Winfrey was mentioned as a potential 2020 candidate last month after her show-stopping speech at the Golden Globe Awards. While she has plenty of supporters, the media maven says she’s not cut out for political office.

“I don’t have the DNA for it,” Winfrey told InStyle last year. “That’s not for me.”

Winfrey also appeared to reaffirm that sentiment in another 60 minutes segment that aired last week.

