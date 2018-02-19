Comedian Kevin Hart is all smiles as he poses with legendary comedy peers Chris Rock, Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle during the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

Unfortunately Hart’s audience last night did NOT crack a smile during his stint as MC and he’s being dragged online.

Hart’s corny jokes totally bombed in front of his sports centric audience and twitter is still lighting his azzzz up from last night.

Details below…

Here’s the video of Hart’s NBA All-Star game introductions…

PHOTOS: Instagram