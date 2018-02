Ciara has finally offered fans a look at her baby girl.

The happily wedded songstress released several photos of daughter, Sienna Wilson, via social media earlier today, stating:

Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you…meet my baby girl

Check out CiCi and Russell Wilson’s adorable bundle of joy below…

So adorable!

What do you think of Ciara’s new pics of baby Sienna?

PHOTOS: TraceMe App