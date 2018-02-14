Welp… after months of online speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that Cardi B is carrying a gut full of Offset.

Congratulations are in order for two of the most popular rappers in entertainment right now as TMZ reports today that Cardi B is pregnant!

Cardi B is pregnant… is what members of her team told people during Super Bowl weekend … TMZ has learned. Cardi performed at several events in Minneapolis, one of which was the Maxim party. At that event there were 2 VIP areas … one at the side of the stage that was reserved for talent and football players, and the other in the back of the venue which was reserved specifically for Cardi and her entourage. Our sources say after Cardi performed, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing. One of Cardi’s reps then said she didn’t want to be in a “party atmosphere” and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Cardi has repeatedly denied being pregnant and in one instagram post replied, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Tammi Roman was even accused of body shaming the young star when she called her out about her baby bump in her popular ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ series:

She also addressed Tami specifically stating:

“I woke up 9 pm and I see that motherfucker is talking about me. Whyyy theeeeee fuck are you talking about me? I DONT EVER TALK ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE!!!! I be talking my shit, but not about others specially if I don’t know you. Soooooooooo whyyyyy is my name in your fucking mouth?!!! Do I make you a check? Do I fuck you? Am I eating your pussy? Am I helping you find a job? So why Cardi B be in your fucking mouth?” She added, “Shit is sooo annoying.”