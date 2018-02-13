Gladys Knight Address Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘New Face Came From ‘God Given Genes’…

Gladys Knight has officially addressed rumors that she had a facelift.

In a lengthy social media post, the legendary songstress attributes her fresh faced look to “good genes,””clean living” and a great glam squad.

Details below…

I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can’t do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point.

My husband William @fortuneandmind has an eye for fashion and helps me with the majority of my looks. I think he missed his calling as a stylist. I also have to give credit to my amazingly talented hairstylist Tre @treworldhairsalon in Las Vegas for my Bedhead Pixie Cut. My makeup artist Miss Kayla @tress2impresskp had me GLOWING at the Clive Davis Grammy Party with @maccosmetics Skinfinish highlighter. You know that friend that stays real with you, I’m lucky to have one that travels me. Thank you Ms. Blondie! Watch out 2018 so much more to come! #2018 #cleanliving #trezyhair #specificbeauty #feelinggood