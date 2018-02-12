The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns after a short hiatus with the 12th episode of it’s 10th season (February 11, 2018).

Two weeks ago, we were left with a cliffhanger as Cynthia Bailey received a bit of bad news about her new beau during Kandi Burruss’ Essence Cover party.

This week’s episode is titled, “Peaches Be Trippin'” as the ladies all prepare for their upcoming girl’s trip to Barcelona.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia deals with the fallout from Porsha’s news about Will, leading her to question their budding relationship. Porsha sits down with an unexpected ally, while Kenya begins shifting priorities after some potentially life changing news. Cynthia enlists NeNe’s help in getting all the girls together for a girls’ trip to Barcelona and Porsha attempts to squash all of the beef in the group by hosting a vegan dinner. As everyone gets ready to leave for Barcelona, the ladies are all shocked to learn who is – and who isn’t – going to Spain.

Will wants to know what he “signed up for”…

This week, finally get to find out what happened after Cynthia got word from Eva that her new man has a girlfriend.

Apparently when the drama died down, Porsha offered even more “tea” as she told Cynthia that she heard that Will was using her as an “opportunity”.

As Will escorts the emotional model home, he gets even more offended by her questions and poses the question any opportunist would ask:

What opportunity am I going to get from being around you? Do I get a Ferrari? You gonna get me a Lamborghini? You gonna buy me a house. I’ve got a house. I’ve got a theatre room.

Apparently Will has it all… except he’s never had the platform of RHOA prior to Cynthia.

Interestingly enough, during their ride home he wonders aloud what all he “signed up for”.

Moving on…

Mama Joyce shows some compassion…

Mama Joyce seems a bit kinder and gentler these days as she meets with Porsha (allegedly without Kandi’s knowledge) to get a better understanding of Kandi and Porsha’s fallout.

Joyce, the true leader of the Kandi Koated Clique, wants to know exactly how Porsha could have ever believed that her daughter would try to drug and rape her.

Porsha expresses remorse and states that she only believed it because her BEST FRIEND, who happened to be an ATTORNEY, told her that she head it WITH HER OWN EARS.

Clearly it’s still open season on Phaedra Parks and this time, Joyce has got the gun as she helps Porsha push the knife deeper into Parks’ back.

Each and every one of her fellow cast mates seem to feel that Porsha bears some burden when it comes to spreading the rumor, but apparently Mama Joyce is giving her the benefit of the doubt (presumably due to the fact that Mama Joyce HATES Phaedra).

Mama Joyce actually seems impressed that Porsha was such a die hard friend to Phaedra and tells her that she thinks she deserves forgiveness. For what its worth, Mama Joyce assures Porsha that Kandi will come around soon.

Soon… being the operative term since it took almost 20 years for the songstress to forgive her fellow Xscape members and that “forgiveness” is still being questioned.

Kenya’s “inconclusive” pregnancy scare…

Kenya says she’s 6 weeks late for her period, so she thinks she may be pregnant. The newly wedded beauty queen is joined by her cousin, Chef Che Moore at the doctor’s office for a pregnancy test.

Apparently Kenya and her huzzzbannn have been humping like rabbits (whenever they’re actually in the same state) and she believes that she may finally be pregnant.

Unfortunately, the doctor says that the test is “inconclusive” so she’s going to have to submit some blood for further testing.

For the record, Kenya didn’t appear to be pregnant when she was in Egypt two weeks ago. She was also spotted at the Bronner Bros. hair show this past weekend in Atlanta and the overall consensus is that she’s NOT pregnant at this time.

Excited vs Stupid: Cynthia’s Unhealthy Attachment To her Next & Her Ex…

Nene and Cynthia discuss Bailey’s recent dating woes over lunch. Nene offers some solid advice to her friend as she tells her to take it slow and “don’t be stupid” when it comes to Will.

Nene also notes that Peter Thomas, is probably more Cynthia’s speed as she’s been known to prefer a man whose a little more rough around the edges.

Cynthia apparently agrees as she meets with her “ex” husband later on during the episode.

It’s also during this lunch that Cynthia reveals she wants to plan a girl’s trip to Barcelona to move past all of her relationship woes. She and Nene then discuss who should all be invited… Eva? Kim? Marlo?

‘Sure, invite them all’ Nene says, even though she has her doubts that Kim will actually travel with them.

On a related note, Cynthia has a lunch date with Peter and it seems the couple still has quite a spark.

Peter CLAIMS he moved because he doesn’t want to run into Cynthia with anyone else, but I find it odd that he comes back into town every other weekend to do just that.

I’ve already shared my thoughts a thousand times about how I feel Cynthia and Peter are pulling a “Nene & Gregg” (click HERE if you missed that) and if Peter’s confessional is any indication, he’ll clearly be around for Cynthia as long as she wants him there.

The “No Beef” Party…

Since Kandi invited Porsha to her Essence event and Nene invited her to Barcelona, Porsha feels it’s a great time to invite the girls over to her home to further foster their relationship.

Porsha decides to hava a “no beef” party filled with vegan dishes from her new chef and of course she’s left high and dry and Nene, Kenya, and Kandi all have other plans.

No worries though because “friends” of the show Marlo, Shamea and KKKim are there to pick up their slack alongside peach holders Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield.

The ladies all seemed to have fun during Porsha’s dinner. The laughter flowed as well as the tea and the shade!

Cynthia admits she called Peter, she confesses that she still “loves” him.

Marlo confesses that she has to visit a “friend” in an old folks home.

When Cynthia announces the “girl’s trip,” Kim wants to attend but says she has to bring Kroy because of her health issues.

Marlo, who appeared to be SUPER DRUNK, then calls out Kim and asks if for once, she could travel with the “African-American” girls since she always finds an excuse not to go.

Kim (and Kenya) Get Booted From Barcelona Trip…

The ladies all load up and head out to Barcelona for their girl’s trip.

Kim is adamant that she’s not traveling without Kroy and that is an issue with the other ladies who feel that since they can’t bring their husbands, neither can she.

For that reason alone, Kim gets booted from the trip.

Kandi notes in her confessional that if Kim can’t travel without her husband, she should stay at home… which she does.

Kenya is held back for another reason. She’s being “punished” by the higher ups at the network for her secret wedding. I discussed that in the post below.

Sheree seems to be the only person who is ok with Kim bringing Kroy along as she states that if Kim’s man want’s to sit in the parking lot, she doesn’t see a problem with it.

Honorable mention: Nene blasting Kim about Kroy’s booty implants.

Who knows what she’ll be doing while she’s at home. Maybe she’s getting Kroy a new set of booty implants.

