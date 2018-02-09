NEWSFLASH! Richard Pryor’s daughter says that her daddy DID NOT pop and lock it with Marlon Brando.

Rain Prior says refers to Quincy Jones’ statements about her famous father as “Faux News” and says the legendary producer is clearly “losing his mind.” She also says that Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, is only corroborating the story to “tarnish our dad even after he’s dead.”

Rain Pryor hit Facebook yesterday with the following rant about Quincy Jones’ statements about her dad:

I honestly don’t care WHO Richard Pryor did (or didn’t) have sex with while he was alive but it’s clearly great fodder for the internet.

One thing is certain, Pryor was definitely open to a lot of things sexually. Hell, Rain even confirmed he had a long time relationship with a trans woman, but I guess the image of him bumping skins with Marlon Brando was just too much to accept.

Whatever the case, the journalist who interviewed Quincy Jones for Vulture has also expressed his doubts about the validity of some of Jones’ statements:

"This is the PG-13 version of how the conversation actually went."@david_marchese reveals there were even more jaw-dropping moments in his Quincy Jones interview that didn't make the cut because they were too wild 👀 pic.twitter.com/jWXPoWMSmW — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) February 8, 2018

