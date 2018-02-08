Killer Mike and T.I. were the guests of honor today at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta.

The two superstars gave back to the community by organizing support from many of their celebrity friends to help students in the Douglas High band to travel to New Orleans to perform in the annual Mardi Gras parade.

The goal was to raise about $13,000 and after Mike, an alumni of the west Atlanta school, jumped things off with his donation, several others followed suit including Lil Jon, Tyrese, The Roots, Sza and more.

Photos below…

Killer Mike and Tip visited the westside Atlanta school to drop off the check earlier today. Mike shared a post of gratitude to those who all chipped in to help the kids.