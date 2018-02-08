No Baby Daddy Drama: Kevin McCall Responds To Eva Marcille’s Lifetime Block: “Can’t We All Just Get Along?”

Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently is preparing for a wedding and a new bundle of joy.

She’s also sworn off baby daddy drama by basically referring to her 3 year old daughter’s biological father, Kevin McCall as non-existent by naming her new fiancè Michael Sterling, as her daughter’s new dad.

Well Kevin McCall has responded and wants to know if he can at least be the “sexy step-daddy” in his child’s life.

To refresh your memory, Eva stated in her Essence Interview that Kevin McCall was BLOCKT from everything in her life.

He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.

Marcille’s baby daddy is also blocked from her fiancè’s social media as well and when he made the discovery, McCall responded with the following:

“Can’t we all just get along? I’m just the sexiest step dad in the world — it’s no biggie bro.”

McCall deleted his post after it was clear that Eva remains unfazed by his online antics.

Marcille has moved on to bigger and better things and is currently awaiting the arrival of her new bundle of joy.