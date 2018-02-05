Comedian Kevin Hart and his lovely wife Eniko strike a pose during the Super Bowl last night.

As you can see, Kev was rocking Eagles gear from head to toe and he was understandably ecstatic when his team won against the Patriots last night… so much so that he tried celebrated with the ballers on the field as they were being presented the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Unfortunately for Hart, his celebrity didn’t earn him a pass to the stage and now his embarrassing Super Bowl moment has now gone viral.

Video below…

In the video below, Hart can be seen arguing with security as he attempted to gain access to the stage during the trophy presentation after the game.

LOOOOOOOOL Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart get on stage pic.twitter.com/VSVpjqzhPe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018



After people recognized it was Kevin, he became the butt the joke…

Kevin Hart tried to get closer to the action. Security wasn't about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/IoFnhTm43u — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

But wait… apparently the stage wasn’t the only think Kev was kicked off of last night. The popular comedian even got the boot from the NFL network when he inadvertently dropped an f-bomb during live tv.

Kevin Hart a fool 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kGBrOAAo1r — Josh Harris (@josh_____harris) February 5, 2018



For the record, Kevin said he wasn’t drunk tho…. 😂