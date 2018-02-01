Welp… another day, another rent-a-date gets busted. This time it seems it’s Cynthia Bailey’s on screen love, Mr. Will Jones.

I first talked about Cynthia’s relationship scam earlier this Summer with my assessment that it was all for the show (click HERE if you missed that) and it seems that his skeletons have been falling out ever since.

[READ: Uh Oh! Does Cynthia Bailey’s Boyfriend Have A Girlfriend? (PHOTOS)]

During last week’s episode, Eva spilled the tea that she actually met Will’s girlfriend and now she’s offering even more insight about how he contacted her weeks prior to her appearance on the show.

Video below…

In the video above, Eva Marcille offers more details about Will Jones, stating:

When I met him at the cigar bar it was 2 weeks before the boat party. The boat invite was one week before meeting him at Kandi’s Essence party, but he’s acting like I’m literally pulling this out of my underwear!

While it was quite messy for Eva to bring her information to Cynthia at the party, she says that if Will wasn’t guilty, he would have just said so.

All Will had to say was, ‘Hey lady… that wasn’t my girlfriend. I was just hanging out with that lady.’ But he didn’t say that.

Meanwhile, Cynthia has recently stated that she has ‘many men in rotation’ (click HERE if you missed that) and as previously stated, I feel like one of them is Peter Thomas.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia’s predictable love tri-angle?