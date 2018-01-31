Leslie Jones is looking for love and can’t seem to find it.

The SNL comedian turned 50 last year and celebrated by glamming up her look.

Apparently her new look did nothing for her dating life.

The 50-year-old gym buff hit the tweets with an ominous post wondering why she was working so hard to be in shape if the people she hopes to notice her don’t. Needless to say, her recent social media has fans worried about her mental state.

Yesterday, Jones posted her daily gym photo, but this time her caption left many wondering if she’s depressed.

Jones is in the gym just about every day and shares images and video from her work outs on social media… daily.

Apparently the one person she wants to “like” her efforts, never does. *sigh*

It seems that Leslie may be depressed and calling out for help online. Depression is higher in women who are over the age of 40, especially as they approach menopause in their 50s.

What are your thoughts about Leslie Jones heartbreaking tweet?