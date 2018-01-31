Did #RHOA Kenya Moore ‘Cut The Check’? New Husband’s Huge Tax Debt Cleared Just Days Before Quickie Wedding…

Soooo… the rumor mill is buzzing about Kenya Moore‘s marriage yet again.

This time, it’s Marc Daly’s finances that are being questioned. Specifically, his debt.

Apparently the NYC restauranteur was knee deep in tax debt 10 days prior to he and Kenya’s quickie wedding in St. Lucia and many are speculating that Moore may have ‘cut the check’.

Details below…

Kenya has been known to rent-a-man a time or two (or three) as evidenced by Walter Jackson and Rent-a-Matt Jordan.

[READ: Matt Jordan Blasts #RHOA Kenya Moore Over $10,000 Payment… ]

There are several ways to skin a cat and it seems that Kenya may have found a way to “pay” her man without leaving a clear trail this time.

Internet sleuths have dug up information on Kenya’s new hubby that seems to imply that hundreds of thousands of tax debt was cleared up with right before he secretly married the Atlanta ‘housewife’.

Listen… I’m not one to gossip but apparently there are records down at the Kings County Supreme Court in New York that show Daly paid off not one… not two… but THREE tax liens in the months leading up to marrying Kenya.

On Feb. 1, 2017, Daly paid $20,464 for a lien placed on him for non-payment on an apartment. The lien was filed by the New York Department of State in November 2016.

On May 31 – just 10 days before the restauranteur wed the reality star – a $97,017.64 tax warrant imposed against his Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo, was miraculously paid off.

Daly also paid a separate outstanding bill for $44,236 that same day.

For the record, Marc and Kenya married on the beach 10 days after the May 31st payment and at that time, word on the curb was that Kenya was planning to use the marriage as leverage for more money (click HERE if you missed that).

While the verdict is still out on if the marriage is actually valid in the United States, Marc and Kenya have been moving about as a happily married couple and were even spotted in Barbados reportedly seeking infertility treatments.

The timing of the tax payments seem a bit coincidental and some feel that Kenya may have cut the check as a part of her marriage ‘negotiation’.

Look… it’s not like Kenya doesn’t have the money to spare. She reportedly earned $1.4 million for season 9 and is said to be bringing in about $1.5 for season 10.

[READ: #RHOA Season 10 Salaries Revealed: Who’s the Lowest/Highest Paid ‘Housewife’?]

Whatever the case, Marc’s tax debt has been cleared up and Kenya secured a husband who wasn’t encumbered with tax warrants.

Either way, it’s a win/win if you ask me.

What are your thoughts on this sticky situation?

Did Kenya ‘cut the check’ or is this merely coincidental?