I got a chance to meet the some of the cast members of ‘WAGS Atlanta’ a few weeks ago and they all shared their thoughts on how being a “WAG” is much different than these other ‘wives’ shows.

WAGS = ‘Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Stars” and it’s the latest reality show built around the lives and relationships of gorgeous women living in Atlanta.

I met with two groups of ‘WAGS’ during their media rounds January 11th. The first consisted of couples: Cody and Brandy Rhodes, CJ Mosely & Kesha Norman and the second group featured Ariel Anderson, Kierra Douglas and Hope Wiseman.



In the video above, Brandi Rhodes and her husband, professional wrestler/actor Cody Rhodes and Kesha Norman and her baby daddy, NFL vet C. J. Mosley speak about how their adjusting to life in front of the cameras.

Brandi and Cody share a rare perspective as they are both involved in professional sports. Brandi is a pro wrestler herself and former wrestling announcer. Cody states that he was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to forget there were cameras taping every aspect of their lives.

Kesha and CJ share a two-year-old daughter together but have struggled with infidelity issues in the past. That all plays out on camera, however Kesha says she’s confident in her relationship and has no fear of the “reality show curse”.

For the record, Kesha’s not just a “baby mama” to a sports star, she holds down her man by managing their 12 rental properties and a trucking company that they own together.

Ariel Anderson, Kierra Douglas and Hope Wiseman feel that WAGS is much different than the other “wives” shows because they have more of a family aspect.

Ariel and Kierra are sisters and have a very close relationship. Kierra is married to Tennessee Titans wide receiver, Harry Douglas while Ariel and Hope are two of the single girls in the group.

The ladies all state that they hope to use the platform to show

Hope is a former investment banker who now owns a medical marijuana dispensary with her mother. After meeting when they were cheerleaders at a professional football team, Ariel Anderson and Hope became the closest of friends.

As for what to expect this season, the ladies say:

“Be prepared for a lot of fun. A lot of bumps along the road as well. You’ll see us grow as characters and hopefully they can relate and be inspired… “

WAGS: Atlanta aires on E! Wednesdays at 10pmEST. Here are a few clips from the upcoming episode…

