RECAP: 7 Things Revealed On #RHOA Season 10, Episode 11: ‘Tea is of the Essence” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 11th episode of it’s 10th season and as previously reported, Eva Marcille is finally introduced to the crew.

During last week’s episode, the ladies headed to Houston for a bit of Hurricane Relief and Kenya Moore ended up “Storming Out”.

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 10 + Watch Full Video…]

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘Tea is of the Essence’ and a whole lotta tea is spilled during Kandi Burruss’ Essence cover celebration party.

Recap + full episode below…

[Sidebar: I only planned to write 5 things, but this week turned to 7…. ]

The “New” Frick & Frack aka Ebony & Ivory…

Bravo is totally forcing KKKim on us and it seems like the more we hate her, the more she shows up on our screens.

KKKim is totally NOT HERE for any of the ladies and it’s apparent in this awkward scene with Porsha Williams.

Kroy drops his wife off at Porsha’s but of course KKKim makes sure he’s fed since he’s forced to wait in the car while she “works”.

For the record, both Porsha and KKKim are in the same boat when it comes to the ladies. No one can stand either of them! Porsha is still in the hot seat from ‘rape gate’ and KKKim has a long COLORFUL history portraying the covert racist amongst a slew of Black women.

Needless to say, this pairing won’t last long, I heard that Porsha and KKKim are gonna fall out anyway (I’ll talk about that later). So I’m not even gonna waste anymore time writing about this wack pairing.

Moving on.

Kandi and the OPG (Old Petty Gang)…

The Kandi Koated Clique reunites this week to coordinate Kandi’s Essence cover celebration party. Apparently, Kandi doesn’t trust her new assistant to handle the details so she goes into the archives and pulls Carmon from her insurance gig to “assist” alongside Don Juan.

The old petty gang is together again!

I would be remiss, if I didn’t mention how annoying Kandi’s crew is on screen. It seems that their only “job” is to sit around and shoot the sh*t about Kandi’s frienemies.

Since Kandi has secured her own ensemble cast, she should let a newbie grab her peach while she and her ‘clique’ showcase their petty on their own show.

Then again… who would they talk about?

NEXT CAAAAASE!!! *Khia Voice*

Introducing Eva…

Eva Marcille has finally arrived! In a scene shot months prior to Kandi’s event, Eva lunches with Nene and states that she’s in town because her new boo is running for Mayor of Atlanta… but we all know how that turned out.

Eva’s introduction didn’t quite go as planned, as producers couldn’t figure out how to fit her in with the cast.

[FLASHBACK: Eva Spotted With Nene Leakes…]

The lunch scene was shot in June, Kandi’s Essence cover event was in late September. Whatever the case, producers made it work with the help of a lil voiceover from Nene (watch the scene again and you’ll hear Nene asks Eva to join her for Kandi’s party but you don’t see her mouth moving… but I digress).

Producers didn’t really see it for Eva initially, but I think it was her “tea” about Cynthia’s new boy toy that earned Eva her “friend” spot late in the season.

Eva “spills” the hot tea to Nene as they head to the party that she actually met Will and his girlfriend. Not surprising, since his relationship with Cynthia is made for tv anyway.

[READ: CUT THE CHECK! Cynthia Bailey Hires A New Boyfriend… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

But I digress…

Kandi’s Essence Celebration is Really Porsha’s Pity Party…

Kandi’s Essence cover celebration party was a mandatory taping for all cast. It’s clear that Kandi isn’t “over” Porsha and Rape Gate but since Bravo was paying for the party, she had no choice but to grin and bear it.

[PHOTOS: ATL Celebs Attend Kandi’s ESSENCE Cover Celebration… ]

Since the Old Petty Gang was forced to endure Porsha, they made a point of shading her ever step of the way. From the red carpet to the stage, it was clear the party had a purpose.

Don Juan ignored Porsha but spoke to Shamea as they both walked in.

Todd made reference to Porsha (and Kim) during an awkward speech onstage.

Kandi and Mama Joyce both “greeted” Porsha with shady faces.

Kandi shaded Porsha onstage with a statement about “no matter who tries to bring her down…” blah blah blah.

It was clear the party was all about Porsha and had little to nothing to do with Kandi’s Essence cover.

In the meantime, since Porsha is Kim’s fake bestie at the moment, she’s clearly getting preferential treatment as her confessional makes HER appear to be the victim this time.

Kenya’s ‘workout’ plan…

Is it me… or did Kenya go from protesting the mention of her husband’s name, to saying “my husband” every 10 seconds?

This week, Kenya and her cousin Che Moore, go on a shopping excursion for Marc Daly. Apparently Kenya seems to think that adding more “toys” to her home will make her NY restauranteur husband want to spend more time in Atlanta.

Kenya also seems to have a weird perception of what a “marriage” is supposed to be. When talking to Che, she shares her idea of being a wife versus being a girlfriend involves… staying sexy, looking perfect, having lots of energy, keeping a perfect house…

From what she’s saying it seems Kenya is more in love with the idea of being a “wife” instead of being in a relationship.

The newly married “housewife” ends up making a huge purchase for workout equipment and hopes that Marc will some day make Atlanta his home.

Whatever…

Sheree’s frugal fashions…

This is an honorable mention because Sheree didn’t have much of an impact this episode. In fact, Shamea’s style was more notable than Sheree’s and she’s not even holding a peach!! But I digress.

Sheree is clearly a bit more frugal with her fashions this season, and rightfully so. She endured the embarrassment of almost going broke when she lost her reality show job without warning a few years back.

So now she’s playing it safe and keeping her wardrobe budget low. I say all this to say, it was very noticeable that Sheree was the only person at the party who wasn’t dressed up.

Don’t get me wrong, she was cute and all, but Sheree looked more like she was headed to the mall than a party… being filmed… for national television.

Maybe she’s sending all her checks to Tyrone for his “appeal”.

Cynthia has been considered “wishy washy” on many occasions and this boyfriend situation is a clear case of it.

One minute she’s dating the whole wide world, and the next, she’s “stuck” on one person and making it “instagram official”.

While Cynthia admits she’s “new” to the dating game, she’s also apparently new to relationships in general. She want’s to “date” but she doesn’t want to be “committed” but when she finds out her “date” isn’t committed, she’s crying on the red carpet? *sigh*… I’m so confused.

[READ: Cynthia Bailey Wants You To Know She’s Got Many Men in Rotation… ]

But wait… it’s all making sense now.

Cynthia’s new boy toy was way too perfect and since it’s clear that she’s still pining for her ex, I’m standing by my initial impression that she and Peter are pulling a “Nene & Gregg.”

I told y’all Will had a girlfriend months ago, so that was no surprise. Carmon knew he had a girlfriend… Porsha knew he had a girlfriend… Kandi knew he had a girlfriend. Eva knew he had a girlfriend. Everyone knew except The Bailey Boys, who hooked Cynthia up with Will during her 50th birthday party.

Hell… maybe they knew too!

I think I’m more shocked at the fact that Cynthia allowed her ‘rent a date’ to be ambushed for that scene. But then again… it made for great tv!

Will was totally flabbergasted and clearly couldn’t get his thoughts together… but it’s all in a day’s pay.

What are your thought’s about this week’s episode of RHOA?