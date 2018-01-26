Eva Marcille Talks Wedding Plans + Swears Off Kevin McCall’s Baby Daddy Drama… #RHOA

Eva Marcelle is happily planning her future with former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling and recently shared some inside details about her new life.

Eva is also planning to make her mark in the reality tv world as she finally makes a dramatic appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this week.

[WATCH: Eva Marcille Reveals #RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s Boyfriend Has A Girlfriend… (VIDEO)]

The 33-year-old model recently sat down with ESSENCE where she spoke about her fiancè, planning her wedding, her pregnancy, and how she’s handling her the embattled relationship with her 3 year old daughter’s father, Kevin McCall.

Details below…

Eva on meeting the love of her life, Michael Sterling:

“We fell in love with each other in Atlanta. We met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta. My fiance is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married like where we met.”

[FLASHBACK: Eva Marcille Announces She’s Pregnant (and Having a Boy!)]

Eva on planning her wedding while pregnant:

“I am so excited to like start the planning and preparing the process for my wedding. You know, just the whole bridal shower, the party, the dress. I can say that I didn’t anticipate being engaged right now. It came as a surprise. I thought that he would wait a little bit after having the baby but, hey, like they say, if you like it then put a ring on it, right?”

[FLASHBACK: She Said “Yes!” Eva Marcille Announces Engagement… ]

Eva on her relationship with her 3 y/o daughter’s father, Kevin McCall:

We don’t have a relationship. He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.

[FLASHBACK: Kevin McCall Issues Threat To Eva Marcille’s New Baby Daddy… ]

Eva speaks on Kevin McCall’s social media drama…

I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion. But I do pray him success, and moreso than anything, peace of mind. Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé. And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.

Sounds like Eva has managed to swear off all ‘baby daddy drama’ by totally erasing him from her daughter’s life. Interesting.

CLICK HERE to read the full interview over at ESSENCE.

What are your thoughts about Eva’s statements?