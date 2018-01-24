NEWSFLASH! Mo’Nique’s own family seems to think she’s delusional.

As you know, the oscar winning commedian has faced severe criticism over the past few days with her call to boycott Neftlix for what she calls “race/gender” bias for their measly $500,000 offer for a comedy special (click HERE if you missed that).

Millicent Imes (Mo’Nique’s sister) is now offering her two cents on the matter and recently hit social media to blast her big sis, stating “Get a Grip” and Everybody Can’t Be Wrong!”. She also notes that their mom is on her death bed and Mo’Nique hasn’t bother to check on her.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mo’s sister Millicent blasts the oscar winner’s decision to call to boycott Netflixt, stating she’s certainly NOT the A-Lister she thinks she is and needs to “get a grip”. call to boycott Netflix:

OK.. So my phone can stop ringing and the Messages can stop coming!! Here is my Reply….And I thought the Suck A D..K. Would end what little. Career she had left. But Damn $500,000.00 would have Probably Given you the CROSS OVER That You could NEVER Obtain. and you wants to Play the IMMA “A” list Whatever!!! And Again. YOUR NOT.. So what the others were offered…it was Based on there Merit. And Not there OSCAR!! Sis PLEASE GET A GRIP!!! I know your Reading your Comments. And like your WHATEVER He is said. EVERYBODY ELSE CANT BE WRONG!! Go. Figure

Stay in YOUR LANE Boo. Well Enough Said. Lets ALL Keep her in PRAYER!! “Bye FELISHA”

This SONG Explains IT!! PS: Ooh and by the Way. Mommies doing Good if you wanted know!! 💘 ya.

Millicent’s post was followed a song by Teddy Pendergrass called “The Whole Town’s Laughing At You”:

In the post above, Mo’Nique’s sister also issues a public appeal for the star to call their ailing mother and when asked about it, she states that Mo hasn’t reached out to their mom at all even though she’s had “4 Surgerys[sic]. 2 Heart a Attaks. And 3. STROKES!!!”

Meanwhile, Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks are standing by her claims of “bankability”: