It’s official! Tiffany Haddish is winning!!!

While Mo’Nique is somewhere still whining about being offered a “measly $500,000” by Netflix, it seems that at least one Black female comedian is out here securing the bag!

Haddish has been on the rise since her performance in ‘Girls Trip’ and now she’s clearly leaving a few “legends” in the dust as she’s reportedly signed 2 year “first look” deal with HBO!

Details below… Variety exclusively dropped the news that Haddish just signed her another major network deal:

The two-year pact with HBO comes on the heels of a breakout year for the comic, who won a New York Film Critics Circle best supporting actress award for her performance in 2017’s “Girls Trip.”

*Cue Alicia Keys’ “This Girl is on FIRE”!!*

Haddish’s book “The Last Black Unicorn,” released last month by Gallery Books, has been named a New York Times best seller.

Her new stand-up special “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” premiered on Showtime last year, and Haddish recently announced 2018 dates for her new stand-up tour.

The funny lady also has a more acting roles in the works. She will next star opposite Tracy Morgan in “The Last OG,” which premieres in April on TBS. Haddish will also star alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s feature film “Night School,” set to premiere in September.

Among her other upcoming projects are starring roles in New Line’s “The Kitchen” and Universal’s “The Temp,” with Haddish set to serve as executive producer on the latter film.

The comic also has “Limited Partners” in development at Paramount, and is set to star in and serve as an exec producer on the project. She recently wrapped production on “The Oath” alongside Ike Barinholtz.

While terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, I’m pretty sure the rishing star got way more than $500,000.

Mo’Nique may need to restructure her entire argument after this news…

What are your thoughts about Tiffany Haddish’s HBO news?