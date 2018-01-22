RHOA Recap: 6 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 10 “Storming Out” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s 10th episode of the 10th season last night (January 21, 2018).

[FLASHBACK: #RHOA RECAP: Season 10, Episode 9 “Peaches of Wrath” + Watch Full Video…]

This week’s episode is enitled ‘Storming Out’ and coincidentally, Kenya Moore does just that when things get too hot during a group taping.

Bravo synopsis:

Porsha organizes a trip to Houston to help Hurricane Harvey victims, but one of the ladies steals her thunder with a competing charity event. Meanwhile, Shereé struggles to get to the bottom of NeNe’s issues with her prison boo. Riley turns 15 and learns to drive, while Kandi tries to help her repair her relationship with her father. Tensions rise when Kenya has a tough time taking constructive criticism, setting off a storm of her own.

Recap + watch full video below…

Here are the 5 6 things revealed during season 10, episode 10.

Sheree accuses Nene of “Persuing” Tyrone…

Sheree and this jailhouse storyline is totally working my nerves. Like seriously… when will it end???

We are now being forced to witness a grown woman embarrass herself (once again) on national tv as she goes along with this prison love story.

It’s one collect call after the next for Sheree, and it’s clear Tyrone’s calls are eating up all of her wardrobe budget since she’s only rocking sweats and sneakers these days.

But I digress.

In the latest installment of “I married an inmate,” Sheree giddily converses with her man about her struggles with the group and how Nene called him a “con man”.

In what appears to be a veiled threat, Tyrone states that Nene needs to keep his name out of her mouth.

Sheree hits the confessionals with accusations that Nene once tried to pursue Tyrone and that Tyrone didn’t want her. It’s a typical bird assessment of the situation because Sheree is clearly a typical bird.

Sheree is one of those chicks who believe anything a man tells them… mo matter how dumb it sounds. While I know that, I still can’t believe she’s letting a con-man “con” her all the way from prison 🙄 #straightfromthea #rhoa — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) January 22, 2018

Apparently Sheree is falling for whatever her “con man” is selling and it’s honestly a bit sad.

On the bright side, Tyrone promises to buy her breakfast as soon as he gets out in 7 or 8 years. *sigh*

Moving on.

Porsha Coordinates Relief Efforts In Houston…

Am I the only one who finds it odd that Porsha is suddenly so charitable? No don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely a good thing that Porsha used her family’s “Hosea Feed The Hungry” during her storyline, but the timing seems a bit calculated.

We all know that Porsha was still being ostracized because of her part in ‘rape gate,’ and I’m assuming she felt that the ladies would all look bad if they turned down her positive ‘girl’s trip’. Well… the joke was on her.

Nene declined, Kandi declined, Sheree declined, and Kenya declined initially (however since she was already in the doghouse with Bravo about her “secret” wedding, she apparently reconsidered and ended up coming out for her own cause.)

Cynthia was the only one who agreed to go on the trip, as she booked her own event in Houston, and she brought along her sister Mallory for support.

Fake Make Ups…

Shamea Morton returns during this episode to take up the slack from all of the women who declined to travel for this impromptu “girl’s trip”. She and Porsha were supposed to be on the outs after Williams didn’t attend her wedding, but since they’ve been friends for years, the pair kiss and make up for a good cause.

Again, Porsha was in the midst of being the outcast in the group, so rekindling her friendship with Shamea was a no-brainer!

[Sidebar: Shamea is an honorary peach holder, as she was offered a peach for season 10 but declined because her new husband didn’t want her to be a full time ‘housewife’. But I digress.]

It’s clear that Shamea has a job to do in Houston, as she’s given the task of being the middleman in the battle of the opposing fundraisers.

Kandi totally ambushed Riley…

While the ladies are in Houston, Kandi decides to spend a bit of family time with her daughter, Riley, as she practices for her driver’s license.

It’s clear that Riley is looking forward to getting her driver’s license and driving one of Kandi’s many luxury vehicles to school everyday.

As the pair finishes up their drive, Kandi gets a call from Riley’s dad, Russell “Block” Spencer, and puts the call on speaker.

It’s clear that Riley is uncomfortable with the call, as her dad announces that he just had another kid.

“The King is Here!” he shouts during the call. While there’s a bit of cordial exchange between Block and Riley, you can see her entire demeanor change during the scene.

As soon as Kandi ends the call, Riley dashes into the house and can be heard crying!

It’s clear that Riley was NOT mentally prepared for more of her “daddy drama” to be put on front street, especially after all that was revealed about last season.

[READ: Block’s Ex-Wife Claims Kandi Knew She Was The Side Chick… ]

Nevertheless, Kandi eventually has a one on one with her baby daddy, who seems genuinely concerned about improving his relationship with Riley.

Hopefully, the pair will make things right this season without embarrassing the poor teen any further.

Battle of the fundraisers…

Cynthia, Porsha and Kenya have all booked appearances in Houston for hurricane relief efforts.

Cynthia’s event is first and apparently Porsha, Shamea, and Lauren (Porsha’s sister) all join her there as soon as they arrive in Houston.

During the event, Porsha donates $4,000 to Cynthia’s cause and even says a little speech about how great it is to join her ‘sister’ Cynthia in her mission.

After her announcement, Porsha and her crew depart and (as if on cue), Kenya Moore arrives.

Kenya apparently reconsidered her position and shows up to offer support to Cynthia. She also has her own event to attend for Habitat for Humanity.

Yes… it was certainly a busy weekend for the ladies.

While Kenya’s arrival was unannounced, Cynthia immediately ditched her plans to attend Porsha’s event to assist Kenya.

While Porsha notes that Cynthia is a ‘flip flopper,’ she takes it in stride.

Coincidentally, Cynthia notes in her confessional how Porsha should be glad that anyone is even on this trip in the first place. OOoooop!

Kenya’s meltdown…

It’s official. Kenya has had enough of production and their antics this season!

While many have been going in on Kenya about her nasty attitude in Houston, I seem to think she was merely the target of the notorious “Bad Edit.”

When Shamea arrived to show support for Kenya’s event, she called Kenya for “directions” and it’s clear that Kenya was annoyed by the distraction.

Hell… I even thought that production could have directed Shamea to the spot. But ok. That’s just one instance.

The next blow up occurs when Shamea confronts Kenya about being “dismissive” during the call.

The ladies all gather at a BBQ spot to talk about the day’s events and Kenya arrives much later than the others, who have already had their share of BBQ before she gets there.

After a long day rehabbing houses affected by flood waters, Kenya seems a bit tired and drained and oddly enough, when she asks for food… the kitchen is closed!

Hell, if I were Kenya, I would have tried to cut the scene short too!

But wait… that’s not all. Here’s why I say that Kenya got the “bad edit”…

I think that Kenya was annoyed at the fact that a) they were there for a good cause and she was being forced into a confrontation with Shamea and b) she was hungry and annoyed with production.

During the scene, Kenya can also be heard telling both Porsha and Cynthia “this is not a moment,” which is pretty much code meaning “I’m not in character.”

I explained it a bit more in the video below (I went live on YouTube before and after this week’s episode)…