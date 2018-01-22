Cardi B recently hit the net to offer a detailed explanation about Offset’s use of the word “Queer” in his latest rap feature.

The Migos rapper has issued somewhat of an apology after proclaiming “I don’t vibe with queers” in a new track with YFN Lucci (click HERE if you missed that).

However Cardi puts her own two cents in the conversation and defends her man’s use of the term by stating that he’s not homophobic and probably had no idea the word was offensive. The popular entertainer also suggests that blogs should perhaps educate people on what words are actually considered “offensive” to the LGBT community.

Watch Cardi’s video below…

Cardi hit perscope in defense of her man this past weekend. In the video above Cardi addresses the controversy, stating: “I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not.”

She continues:

And I’m saying this because I seen him around these … around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.

In his defense, Cardi also notes that there should be more education involved on what terms are actually offensive. Apparenlty before all the backlash, neither she nor Offset considered the term “queer” offensive.

It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary. Now if that’s a word that you guys said is a bad word for gays, I’ve never even heard that word in the first place. Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBTQ community.