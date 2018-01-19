Toya Wright recently the tweets to blast the producers of ‘Growing Up Hip-Hip’ and to also put in her pink slip.

Apparently Wright feels that the show has been greatly edited to make her daughter, Reginae Carter look bad, so she’s already pulling the plug for next season.

Details below…

Toya hit the tweets after the latest episode of ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ with the following response:

Toya also reiterated her feelings in a now deleted instagram post, stating:

I guess that means that IF there’s a season 3 of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ Reginae an Toya are out.

What are your thoughts about Toya’s rant?