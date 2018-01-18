Offset is still being dragged online after spitting a bars about how he doesn’t vibe with “Queers” (click HERE if you missed that).

The Migos rapper has now offered an official explanation for his use of the term.

Details below…

Offset offers clarification about his use of the word “Queer,” stating:

I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you.

He also apologizes for offending all the “Q’s” in the LGBTQIJKMNOP community…