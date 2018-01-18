Offset is still being dragged online after spitting a bars about how he doesn’t vibe with “Queers” (click HERE if you missed that).
The Migos rapper has now offered an official explanation for his use of the term.
Details below…
Offset offers clarification about his use of the word “Queer,” stating:
I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you.
He also apologizes for offending all the “Q’s” in the LGBTQIJKMNOP community…
I didn’t write the line about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd. I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I’m offended I offended anybody