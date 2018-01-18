NEWSFLASH! Offset is under fire this week for one of his lyrics.

The Migos rapper, who is featured on YFN Lucci‘s ‘Boss Life,’ is being accused of being homophobic after fans broke down the lyrics in the new song.

Details below…

I swear Offset murders every feature that he is on pic.twitter.com/LjLNqNIxDI — WSHH DAILY (@WSHHDAILYMUSIC) January 17, 2018

At the .23 mark in the video clip for YFN Lucci‘s ‘Boss Life,’ Offset can be heard declaring: “I cannot vibe with queers.”

“Boss Life” has been out since mid-December, but it was only when the video dropped this week that Offset’s questionable lyrics caught the attention of fans, especially on Twitter.

**UPDATE** Offset posted the following response/apology to the backlash via social media: