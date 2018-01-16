Uh Oh! Usher’s Herpes Accuser Names Atlanta Blogger In Lawsuit… (Exclusive Details)

Another day, another blogger gets pulled into court over spilling tea and leaking information.

Laura Helms (one of Usher’s many herpes accusers) may have lost a $20 million dollar payday after her STD lawsuit was dismissed, but apparently she’s found a new way to secure the bag.

Word on the curb is that Helms has also named a well-known Atlanta-area blogger in the lawsuit!

TMZ reported a few weeks back that Helms filed a lawsuit against several insurance companies for leaking her personal information and the outlet also reported that an unnamed blog defamed her by “saying she committed insurance fraud”.

I can exclusively reveal that the unnamed blog is none other than SandraRose.com.

I received a copy of Helms’ latest lawsuit, which was filed in the Simple District Court for the Parish of Orleans. In it, she claims that an insurance broker took screenshots of her application for health insurance and sent them to blogger Sandra Rose.

Rose wrote a post on August 1, 2017 called ‘Fan Mail: Did Usher’s Jane Doe Commit Insurance Fraud,’ which included information a reader sent in about Helm (who was listed as “Jane Doe” in court documents prior to revealing her identity in subsequent filings).

In the blog post, a tipster revealed that Helm sought health insurance about 10 days after filing her $20 million dollar herpes lawsuit against Usher and apparently filed conflicting information about her health status.

SandraRose noted that Helm claimed on her insurance application that she had no health issues, but was involved in a very public legal battle where she alleged the superstar singer had given her a communicable disease.

All of this surely contributed to Helm’s $20 million dollar STD lawsuit being dismissed.

Oddly enough, the new legal docs filed against the Insurance company claim that Helm’s mom and dad were so distraught over her information being leaked that they had to seek emergency treatment. Hell, I’d be distraught too if my $20 million payday flew out the window!

Whatever the case, Helm’s is covering all her bases by suing 3 insurance companies… United Heathcare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana and Golden Rule Insurance Company — as well as the SandraRose.com blog.

Now word yet on the amount of damages she seeks.