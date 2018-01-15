Toya Wright Shares New Baby Bump Glam Shot + Baby Daddy Attends #ShoweringReign Baby Shower…

NEWSFLASH! Toya Wright is still pregnant.

The reality star/socialite released the name of her unborn daughter a few days ago (click HERE if you missed that) and now she’s anxiously awaiting the arrival of little Reignbeaux (pronounced ‘Rainbow’).

Toya recently shared a brand new new glam shot of her expanding belly, as well as offered fans a peek inside of her luxurious baby shower. And as a special gift, Toya also posted a new pic for those of you want to see more of her baby daddy.

Photos below…

Toya Wright is absolutely glowing as she poses with her baby daddy Robert ‘Red’ Rushing during her baby shower this past weekend. The cute couple look lovingly into each other’s eyes in the photo above and I’m sure they can’t wait to start their lives together.

[Sidebar: For those of you who have been paying attention, Toya’s baby daddy was also featured months ago in her gender reveal (click HERE if you missed that)]

It’s clear that baby ‘Reignbeaux’ will have lots of love in her life, as evidenced by the quote posted with Toya’s latest baby bump glam shot:

The hot mom also shared several photos from her “Team Toya’ hosted baby shower, which was tagged appropriately ‘Showering Reign’:

Details from my #TeamToya babyshower ✨✨💕 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:33pm PST

#showeringreign A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:14pm PST

Toya is certainly loving her pregnancy! I can’t wait to see her bundle of joy!

What do you think of Toya’s latest baby bump photo shoot?