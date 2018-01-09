It’s no secret that the most of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aren’t very fond of KKKim Zolciak-Biermann.

I’ve heard lots of chatter from cast and production about KKKim’s horrible attitude and her racist antics have been well documented over the years.

This season’s ‘Roachgate’ saga further substantiated beliefs that Kim, Kroy and their Kids feel somekindaway about people of color, as well as reports that one of KKKim’s kids even defended the Confederate Flag!

That being said, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore recently shed a bit of light on KKKim’s White privilege when it comes to Bravo and RHOA.

More details + video below…

In the #RHOA After Show video below, the ladies of RHOA are all asked about how they feel about Kim Zolciak’s return to the show.

While Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield are just fine with kissing Kim Zolciak’s fat injected rear end, the other ladies have a bit more pride and have no problem stating how they feel.

Of course O.G. Nene Leakes is sticking by her original assessment that Kim is a jealous and spiteful, stating:

She comes off like she’s the only one who can have a nice house, beautiful children, have a hot husband. He has the best booty implants… It’s crazy as hell!

While Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore share the belief that Kim acts very entitled.

Kenya: She’s just a disgusting person to me. Cynthia: It was just like this weird sense of entitlement. Kenya: She comes in and disrupts everything as though she owns everyone and everything around her. No honey, this is not your show. This is not your house. And we don’t even really want you here.

For the record, Kim doesn’t have a peach this season, but in my opinion, this video makes it clear that Bravo is tryna force her return for season 11 of RHOA since ‘Tardy’ is still a flop.

What are your thoughts about this enlightening #RHOA ‘behind the scenes’ video footage?