Baby Bump Watch: Toya Wright Reveals Unborn Daughter’s Name…

Toya Wright is basking in the glow of of her pregnancy and anxiously awaiting the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The reality star revealed a few months ago that she would be welcoming a new daughter into the family with the release of her gender reveal footage.

[FLASHBACK: Issa Girl! Toya Wright’s Baby Daddy Featured in Gender Reveal Footage… (VIDEO)]

Now, Toya has offered fans even more details as she recently shared that she’s already picked a name for unborn princess.

Details below…

Toya recently shared a new image of her growing baby bump with the following caption:

It appears that Toya is sticking with the letter “R” for her offspring, as Reginae’s little sister will be named Reignbeaux, a creative spin on the word “rainbow.”

Coincidentally, Toya’s new daughter will have the same initials as her baby daddy’s, whose name is Robert “Red” Rushing.

[READ: Toya Wright Shares New Image of Baby Daddy + Roasts Khia For Disrespecting Him… ]

Reignbeaux Rushing has a great ring to it, doesn’t it?

What do you think about Toya’s unconventional baby name?

Love it? or Hate it?

Photos: Instagram